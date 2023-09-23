After suffering down years in 2022, both the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies look to start fast in SEC West action when they kick off the conference season on Saturday. The Tigers (3-0) have had a lot of recent success in SEC openers, going 52-32-5 (.612) all-time and are 25-5 over the last 30 league openers. Last season they posted a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. The Aggies (2-1) will look to find the end zone early as Texas A&M is 32-5 when scoring first and is 30-2 when leading after the first quarter, since the Jimbo Fisher era began in December 2017.

Kickoff from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, is set for noon ET. Auburn is averaging 39.3 points per game this season, while Texas A&M is averaging 44. The Aggies are favored by 9 points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. Auburn picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -9

Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 51 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Auburn +272, Texas A&M -349

AUB: 1-2 ATS this season

TAMU: Hit the first-half money line in last three home games

Auburn vs. Texas A&M live steam: fubo (try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

Leading the Aggies is quarterback Conner Weigman. The sophomore registered the third 300-yard passing game of his career and second in as many weeks when he threw for 337 yards in the win over Louisiana-Monroe. He also had a school record 86.2 completion percentage in the victory, completing 25 of 29 passes. Weigman ranks 10th nationally, averaging 303 passing yards per game, while his eight TD passes and 326 total yards of offense are also among the top 15 in the country and top three in the SEC.

Receiver Ainias Smith had his fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career after leading the team with 127 yards on seven catches. He has moved into the top 10 at the school in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, while also becoming the 20th Aggie in program history to garner 3,000 all-purpose yards in a career. For the season, he has 13 receptions for 194 yards (14.9 average).

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, leads the Tigers' offense. In three games, he has completed 43 of 63 passes (68.3%) for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 148.6. Thorne also leads the team in rushing, carrying 22 times for 140 yards (6.4 average) and two scores. He has a long run of 38 yards. In the win over Samford, he completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 282 yards and a touchdown. Although he threw two picks, he also rushed for a pair of scores.

Thorne's favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Jay Fair. Fair has 14 catches for 174 yards (12.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 93 yards in the win over Samford. He also had touchdown receptions in wins at California and against Massachusetts in the first two weeks.

How to make Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks

