The Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies kick off their SEC schedule on Saturday when they meet at College Station, Texas. The Tigers (3-0) are 1-0 on the road and are coming off a 45-13 home win over Samford last week. The Aggies (2-1) crushed Louisiana-Monroe 47-3, following a 48-33 loss at Miami, Fla., on Sept. 9. Auburn and Texas A&M tied for sixth in the SEC West a year ago with 2-6 conference records, and both were 5-7 overall.

Kickoff from Kyle Field is set for noon ET. Texas A&M leads the all-time series 7-6, although Auburn owns a 4-1 edge in games played at College Station. The Aggies are 8-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. Auburn picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Auburn and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Auburn vs. Texas A&M:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -8

Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 51.5 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Auburn +257, Texas A&M -325

AUB: 1-2 ATS this season

TAMU: Hit the first-half money line in last three home games

Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman is off to a solid start to the season. In three games, he has completed 74 of 105 passes (70.5%) for 909 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice and has a rating of 164.5. He has also carried 11 times for 69 yards (6.3 average) and two scores. In last week's big win, he completed 25 of 29 passes (86.2%) for 337 yards and one TD. It was his second consecutive 300-yard passing game.

Sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart is fast becoming Weigman's go-to guy. Although he missed last week's game due to an unspecified injury, he is expected back this week. He leads the team with 19 receptions for 257 yards (13.5 average) and two touchdowns. In the season-opening win over New Mexico, Stewart caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, leads the Tigers' offense. In three games, he has completed 43 of 63 passes (68.3%) for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 148.6. Thorne also leads the team in rushing, carrying 22 times for 140 yards (6.4 average) and two scores. He has a long run of 38 yards. In the win over Samford, he completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 282 yards and a touchdown. Although he threw two picks, he also rushed for a pair of scores.

Thorne's favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Jay Fair. Fair has 14 catches for 174 yards (12.4 average) and two touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 93 yards in the win over Samford. He also had touchdown receptions in wins at California and against Massachusetts in the first two weeks.

How to make Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 46 points.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread is the better value?