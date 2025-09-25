The grind of the SEC schedule is on full display as Auburn has to immediately rebound from its thrilling close loss at Oklahoma with a second straight road date, traveling to College Station to face No. 9 Texas A&M. The loss to the Sooners bounced Auburn from the AP Top 25 poll, but a road win on Saturday could go a long way to returning them to the national rankings and keeping Hugh Freeze's team in the thick of the SEC race.

Of course, taking down Mike Elko's Aggies might be easier said than done. Texas A&M is not only playing in front of the 12th Man in Kyle Field but coming into the game out of an off week that allowed the team to reset following a 41-40 win against Notre Dame in South Bend. Quarterback Marcel Reed has taken steps forward in his development and the Aggies offense has seen some new additions make a big impact with 40+ points in all three games so far in 2025.

This marks the 16th matchup in the all-time series between Texas A&M and Auburn and it's the 14th straight year the two teams have played. The Aggies lead the all-time series 8-7, holding a 4-2 advantage in games played in College Station.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn: Need to know

Texas A&M's offense flexing balance and explosiveness: The Aggies offense is one of just nine in the country averaging more than 300 passing yards per game (323.3) and 150 rushing yards per game (157.0). A big part of that success has been an uptick in explosive plays, as Texas A&M has 22 plays of 20-plus yards through the first three games. That's well above pace for the explosiveness of last year's group, and not only the big plays themselves but the threat of a big play has changed the way teams defend this Aggies offense.

Tigers wide receiver room has shining stars and an injury update: Cam Coleman has continued to build on what was an impressive rookie campaign in 2024 with a strong start to the 2025 season. Against Oklahoma, Coleman pulled in the 10th touchdown of his career which was also the eighth in the last seven games. He's flanked in this Auburn passing attack by Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton, who now has a catch in every game of his college career (28 games) dating back to his time with the Yellow Jackets. Unfortunately, the wide receiver room took a hit this week with Hugh Freeze announcing that third-leading receiver Horatio Fields suffered a broken foot in practice and will miss time after undergoing surgery.

A tough historical spot for Auburn: The Tigers have not logged a win against a top-10 team on the road since beating Ole Miss, then ranked No. 7, in Nov. 2014. But it's not road spots, because Auburn has not defeated a top-10 team at all since beating Ole Miss, at that time ranked No. 10, on Oct. 30, 2021. Now while some of this drought has come as a result of annual dates against the likes of Alabama and Georgia, it's still a streak that Auburn would like to see snapped in a winnable game against the Aggies on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Auburn prediction, picks

Texas A&M has added explosiveness to its offense with the additions of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver but also seen its defense give up some yards and points with a bend-but-don't-break style. The result has been all three games going over the total, and the 41-40 win at Notre Dame might be indicative of what to expect when the Aggies face similar competition. I'd categorize Auburn as a team that's capable, and possibly willing, to hang in a shootout which makes this total a bit too low. Pick: Over 52.5

