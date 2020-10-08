Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Florida 2-0; Texas A&M 1-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Aggies and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Kyle Field. A&M will be hoping to build upon the 19-17 win they picked up against Florida when they previously played in October of 2017.

A&M was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 52-24 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. A&M was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-14. WR Ainias Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for two TDs and 123 yards.

Meanwhile, Florida was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, winning 38-24. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 268 yards on 29 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Trask's 57-yard TD bomb to RB Kadarius Toney in the third quarter.

Florida's win lifted them to 2-0 while Texas A&M's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Gators can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.