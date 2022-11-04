The Florida Gators will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Florida is coming off consecutive losses to LSU and then-No. 1 Georgia, so it still needs two wins to become bowl eligible this season. Texas A&M is riding a four-game losing streak following a 31-28 setback against then-No. 15 Ole Miss last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Aggies are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5.

Texas A&M vs. Florida spread: Texas A&M -3.5

Texas A&M vs. Florida over/under: 55.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Florida money line: Texas A&M -170, Florida +143

Why Texas A&M can cover

Florida is coming off a physical, emotionally draining loss to Georgia last week, falling into a 28-3 deficit at halftime before putting together a late rally that fell well short in the end. The Gators have only picked up one win over a conference opponent this season, which came in a 24-17 final against Missouri in early October. They have not proven that they can string together a full 60 minutes of strong football against good teams in the SEC.

Texas A&M has recorded two wins over teams that were ranked inside the top 15 at the time of the game, with neither of those contests being on the road. The Aggies have lost three straight games by one possession, but this will be an easier opponent than the likes of Alabama and Ole Miss. They are 14-3 in their last 17 home games and have covered the spread in five of their last six games against SEC East teams.

Why Florida can cover

Texas A&M might have picked up wins over Miami and Arkansas early in the year, but those wins feel like a distant memory at this point. The Aggies are now riding a four-game losing streak that began with a loss to Alabama that essentially knocked them out of the SEC West picture. They were favored in their road loss at South Carolina and failed to cover the spread in losses to Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Florida's offense has been able to put up at least 20 points in every game since Week 3, including a 35-point showing against LSU two games ago. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for 1,638 yards and has added 414 rushing yards, making him a tough player for opposing defenses to handle. Texas A&M has not been able to overcome a host of injuries, and that is unlikely to change on Saturday.

