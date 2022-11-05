Two traditional SEC football powers who have been struggling in 2022 meet Saturday trying to get back on track when Texas A&M hosts Florida in a cross-divisional matchup. Both programs sit at 1-4 in SEC play and in the bottom-two in their respective divisions. The Aggies lost a fourth straight game in SEC play to match their worst losing streak since 2005, the last time the program missed a bowl game. Texas A&M started a third different quarterback against No. 11 Ole Miss -- freshman Conner Weigman, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first start.

Florida has been competitive in each of its SEC games, losing against a difficult schedule by just 9.5 points per game. Last week, the Gators played No. 1 Georgia within a touchdown in the second half before the Bulldogs pulled away. Quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown against the reigning champions.

These two teams have played just three times since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 thanks to the conference scheduling setup. The Gators won 20-17 in 2012 against one of the best Aggies teams of all time, but Texas A&M responded by winning the last two matchups by a combined five points.

Texas A&M vs. Florida: Need to know

Glimmer of hope: Texas A&M went more than a calendar year -- nine games -- between scoring 25 points against an FBS opponent. However, the Aggies finally put together a strong offensive performance in Weigman's debut against the Rebels. After being heavily criticized throughout the year -- and rightfully so -- amid subpar performances, it appears there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with Weigman running the Aggies offense.

Difficult schedule: The Gators are just 1-4 in conference play, but the record is a little misleading. Three of Florida's losses rank in the AP top 15, and the program also has a win over No. 12 Utah in Billy Napier's debut. The Gators have risen to the challenge with well-coached, organized attacks in every game. However, Florida has played down to competition in tight games against South Florida and Missouri. It will be interesting to see whether the Gators can respond with a balanced performance against Texas A&M.

Bowl implications: Texas A&M and Florida sit at three and four wins, respectively. The Gators have made a bowl every year since 2017. For all the struggles, the Aggies have earned a postseason trip every season since 2005. If Texas A&M loses this home game, the pathway to a bowl becomes tenuous. The Aggies would have to win three consecutive games at Auburn, vs. UMass and vs. No. 15 LSU just to finish 6-6. Florida's path features winnable games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and FSU, but needless to say, winning this matchup would be big.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas A&M vs. Florida prediction, pick

Weigman provides a rare glimpse of optimism for Texas A&M's offense, and the defense has been excellent throughout. However, Florida has been more consistent on both sides of the ball and quarterback Anthony Richardson gives the Gators real upside. Expect Florida to take control of the rock and limit possessions to prevent Weigman from getting in rhythm. Prediction: Florida +3.5

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10, and which top-25 teams will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.