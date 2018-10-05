Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The No. 13 Wildcats have all the momentum, but go on the road for the first time in a month
Normally, one would look at Texas A&M as a 5.5-point home favorite over Kentucky as no big deal. Except the Wildcats are the No. 13 team in the nation with wins over Florida and Mississippi State already. Then again, conference road games are almost always a tough go for any team. Kentucky is also down another tackle in Naasir Watkins, who is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury. Can the Wildcats keep their surprising win streak going? Or will they succumb to a road loss against a team in need of a big win?
Storylines
Kentucky: The Wildcats have been the surprise team in college football. At 5-0, they've been regular underdogs proving doubters wrong. But now they're in an interesting stretch. Three games, two of which are on the road, separate Kentucky from a home showdown with Georgia on Nov. 3. This'll be the first time in a month Kentucky has played away from Lexington and A&M has already shown to be a tough home team.
Texas A&M: The Aggies had a tough start to the season with games against Clemson and Alabama and there are still games at Mississippi State, at Auburn and vs. LSU. Finding enough wins to get bowl eligible is going to be tough, so this is an opportunity for first-year coach Jimbo Fisher to make an early positive impression. And A&M is a 5.5-point favorite, so it has that going for it.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Game prediction, picks
Though the Wildcats are nationally ranked, they've only been the favorite once against a FBS opponent: Week 1 vs. Central Michigan. They're 3-0 as dogs and this spread has already come down from a touchdown. Between Benny Snell Jr.'s rushing production and linebacker Josh Allen being a presence on defense, the Wildcats should have enough to at least cover. Pick: Kentucky +5.5
-
