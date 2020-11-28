Who's Playing

LSU @ No. 5 Texas A&M

Current Records: LSU 3-3; Texas A&M 5-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 1-4 against the LSU Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. A&M will take on LSU at 7 p.m. ET at Kyle Field after a week off. The Aggies are looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

When you finish with 380 more yards than your opponent like A&M did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 48-3 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for A&M yet this year. QB Kellen Mond had a stellar game for A&M as he passed for four TDs and 224 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mond's 52-yard TD bomb to RB Devon Achane in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Tigers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Having forecasted a close victory for LSU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. QB TJ Finley and RB Tyrion Davis-Price were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former passed for two TDs and 271 yards on 42 attempts and the latter rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 24 carries. Finley hadn't helped his team much against the Auburn Tigers three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next matchup looks promising for A&M, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought A&M up to 5-1 and LSU to 3-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies enter the contest with only 95.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Tigers are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 335.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 14-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

LSU have won four out of their last five games against Texas A&M.