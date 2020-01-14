Texas A&M vs. LSU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. LSU Tigers (away)

Current records: Texas A&M 7-4-1; LSU 9-2-1

What to Know

LSU will challenge Texas A&M on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, LSU and Texas A&M will really light up the scoreboard.

LSU ran circles around Rice last week, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 198 yards) paid off. LSU were the clear victor by a 42-10 margin over Rice. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M made easy work of UAB and carried off a 41-20 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 points in Texas A&M's favor.

Their wins bumped LSU to 9-2-1 and Texas A&M to 7-4-1. In their win, LSU relied heavily on Joe Burrow, who passed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns. Texas A&M will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kyle Field, Texas

Kyle Field, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $132.70

Prediction

The Aggies are a solid 3 point favorite against the Tigers.

This season, Texas A&M are 6-2-2 against the spread. As for LSU, they are 5-5-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

LSU have won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M in the last 4 years.

2017 - LSU Tigers 45 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 21

2016 - Texas A&M Aggies 39 vs. LSU Tigers 54

2015 - LSU Tigers 19 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 7

Weather

The current forecast: clear, with a temperature of 65 degrees.