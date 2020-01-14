Texas A&M vs. LSU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Texas A&M vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M Aggies (home) vs. LSU Tigers (away)
Current records: Texas A&M 7-4-1; LSU 9-2-1
What to Know
LSU will challenge Texas A&M on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, LSU and Texas A&M will really light up the scoreboard.
LSU ran circles around Rice last week, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 198 yards) paid off. LSU were the clear victor by a 42-10 margin over Rice. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M made easy work of UAB and carried off a 41-20 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 points in Texas A&M's favor.
Their wins bumped LSU to 9-2-1 and Texas A&M to 7-4-1. In their win, LSU relied heavily on Joe Burrow, who passed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns. Texas A&M will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $132.70
Prediction
The Aggies are a solid 3 point favorite against the Tigers.
This season, Texas A&M are 6-2-2 against the spread. As for LSU, they are 5-5-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
LSU have won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - LSU Tigers 45 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 21
- 2016 - Texas A&M Aggies 39 vs. LSU Tigers 54
- 2015 - LSU Tigers 19 vs. Texas A&M Aggies 7
Weather
The current forecast: clear, with a temperature of 65 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beckham hands out cash to LSU players
Beckham was on the field to celebrate his alma mater's historic national title
-
Clemson leads new way-too-early top 25
Will the Tigers run through the ACC again on their way to another College Football Playoff...
-
LSU's season the greatest of all time?
The tale of LSU's dominant, improbable and unbelievable season will never be forgotten
-
Clemson can continue evolving in defeat
The Tigers didn't play up to their own expectations, which have been heightened for a reason
-
LSU's program is a budding dynasty
These Tigers aren't going away, and the rest of the country (not to mention the SEC) better...
-
Oregon top five in final AP Top 25 poll
The final AP poll was big for a few teams not named LSU and Clemson
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game