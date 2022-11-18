The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they face the UMass Minutemen on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M entered the season with College Football Playoff hopes, but it will now be missing out on bowl season altogether. UMass has only recorded one win all year and is coming off a narrow loss to Arkansas State.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Aggies are favored by 33.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5. Before entering any UMass vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts spread: Texas A&M -33.5

Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts over/under: 47.5 points

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M might be on a lengthy losing streak, but it has been within single digits in four of those losses. The Aggies are also playing a much easier opponent this week and they blew out Sam Houston State in a 31-0 final to open the season. They have plenty of motivation to run up the score on Saturday afternoon after what has been a frustrating campaign.

UMass is one of the worst teams in college football again this year, losing seven of its games by double digits. The Minutemen are also playing the final game of a three-game road trip, so fatigue could be an issue. Texas A&M is 14-4 in its last 18 home games and will be taking advantage of this scheduling spot.

Why UMass can cover

Texas A&M has been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season, losing six straight games against SEC opponents. The Aggies have already been eliminated from contention for a bowl game, leaving them without much motivation for their final two games. They are also dealing with a plethora of key injuries, including at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

UMass is coming off one of its best performances of the season, easily covering the 17.5-point spread in its 35-33 loss to Arkansas State. The Minutemen have only lost one game by 33-plus points, so they have been playing competitive games. They have been consistently undervalued against SEC teams, covering the spread in eight straight games against SEC opponents.

