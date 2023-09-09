Teams coming off of blowout season-opening wins clash when the No. 23-ranked Texas A&M Aggies face the Miami Hurricanes in non-conference play on Saturday. The Aggies (1-0), who were 2-6 in the SEC West and 5-7 overall, crushed New Mexico 52-10 last Saturday. Texas A&M jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back. The Hurricanes (1-0) are in their second season under coach Mario Cristobal, and are looking to improve on last season's fifth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. Miami was 3-5 in the conference and 5-7 overall.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas A&M averaged 22.8 points per game last season, while Miami averaged 23.6. The Aggies are favored by 3 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Texas A&M vs. Miami spread: Texas A&M -3

Texas A&M vs. Miami over/under: 50.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Miami money line: Texas A&M -159, Miami (Fla.) +134

TAMU: The Aggies have hit the first-half money line in three of their last four games

MIA: The Hurricanes have hit the under team total in their last five games at home

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies are led by sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman. Weigman, who made four starts as a freshman, came out hot against New Mexico in last week's season opener, completing 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He matched his career high in scoring passes in the first half with four. Entering the year, Weigman was the only FBS player with more than 120 pass attempts that didn't throw an interception, and the only SEC player with more than 85 pass attempts in 2022 without a pick.

One of Weigman's many weapons is sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas. He earned a starting job after a productive offseason, and went off in the season opener. He logged the first multi-touchdown game of his career with three scoring receptions against New Mexico. He came up with a 15-yard score in the back of the end zone in the first quarter, and then hauled in 34- and 9-yard TD grabs in the second. His three touchdown receptions were the most by an Aggies player since Christian Kirk had three in the Belk Bowl against Wake Forest in 2017.

Why Miami can cover

Despite that, the Aggies are not a lock to cover the Texas A&M vs. Miami (Fla.) spread. That's because the Hurricanes are formidable as well and are coming off a 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 1. Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is entering his second full year as a starter and is hoping to put his injury-filled 2022 season behind him. In the season opener, he was solid, completing 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 201 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once, but had a rating of 159.9.

The Hurricanes ground game in Week 1 was led by junior Henry Parrish Jr., freshman Mark Fletcher Jr., freshman Ajay Allen and sophomore Donald Chaney Jr. The four combined for 35 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Parrish led the way with nine carries for 90 yards and one touchdown, including a long run of 37 yards. Fletcher rushed nine times for 76 yards (8.4 average) and one TD. Chaney also scored a touchdown.

