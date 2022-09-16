The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 13 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M is 1-1, with both games coming at home, while Miami (FL) is 2-0 and has yet to play a road game. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 2-1 and won the last meeting between the teams in 2008. Texas A&M is making a quarterback change this week with Max Johnson taking over for Haynes King.

The Aggies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Miami vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) and just locked in its CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Miami vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 44.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Miami (FL)

On Saturday, the Hurricanes turned the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 463 yards to 231. Miami made easy work of Southern Miss and carried off a 30-7 win. The score was close at the half, but the Canes pulled away in the second half with 20 points. RB Henry Parrish Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup, rushing for one TD and 109 yards on 23 carries.

Coming off a 70-13 drubbing of an FCS team in its opener, Miami's average of 50 points per game ranks seventh in college football. The team is averaging nearly 200 more rushing yards per game than its opponents, led by Parrish and Thaddius Franklin Jr. The two have combined for 344 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs on the young season.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Aggies were not quite the Appalachian State Mountaineers' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. A&M fell just short of Appalachian State by a score of 17-14. One thing holding A&M back was the mediocre play of QB Haynes King, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 97 yards on 20 attempts. As a result, they will be QB change to Max Johnson.

The loss knocked the Aggies from No. 6 in the Top 25 poll to No. 24. It was also just A&M's second loss in 12 all-time games against a Sun Belt opponent, joining a 2008 defeat to Arkansas State. Texas A&M is struggling on offense, ranking outside the top 100 in scoring, but its defense is as strong as ever and ranks 13th in points allowed per game.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) picks

The model has simulated Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.