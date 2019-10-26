Texas A&M vs. Miss. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 4-3; Miss. State 3-4
What to Know
Miss. State won both of their matches against Texas A&M last season (35-14 and 28-13) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Miss. State and Texas A&M will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 36-13 walloping at LSU's hands. Miss. State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Garrett Shrader, who picked up 66 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 238 passing yards, and WR Stephen Guidry, who caught six passes for 98 yards and one TD. Guidry's performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee two weeks ago. Guidry has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M won the last time they faced Ole Miss, and things went their way last week, too. Texas A&M walked away with a 24-17 win.
Miss. State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Texas A&M's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Miss. State's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the Aggies can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bulldogs can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Texas A&M's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Miss. State have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miss. State 28 vs. Texas A&M 13
- Oct 28, 2017 - Miss. State 35 vs. Texas A&M 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Miss. State 35 vs. Texas A&M 28
- Oct 03, 2015 - Texas A&M 30 vs. Miss. State 17
