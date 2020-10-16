An SEC battle is on tap between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. MSU is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while A&M is 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Texas A&M enters Saturday's SEC showdown having won 14 of its last 20 games. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is 4-8 in its last 12 games.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -5

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M over-under: 55 points

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M money line: Mississippi State +175, Texas A&M -200

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have to be hurting after a devastating 24-2 defeat at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats last Saturday. Quarterback K.J. Costello had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 4.22 yards per passing attempt.

Despite their most recent setback, the Bulldogs will enter Saturday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Mississippi State has won four of its last six meetings against the Aggies. In addition, the Bulldogs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against Texas A&M.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Meanwhile, the Aggies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida Gators last Saturday, sneaking past 41-38. Running back Isaiah Spiller had a stellar game for A&M as he rushed for two TDs and 174 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Kellen Mond also had a big day against the Gators, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

Jimbo Fisher's offense is averaging 167.7 rushing yards per game this season. Both Spiller and Ainias Smith are averaging over five yards per carry through the first three games. The Aggies also have a plethora of weapons at the wide receiver position, with four players having already recorded over 150 receiving yards this season.

