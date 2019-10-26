Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 picks, predictions from proven simulation

Mississippi State will look to halt its three game losing skid on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs (3-4) have won just one of their last five games, while the Aggies (4-3) have won two of their last three, including a hard fought seven-point victory over Ole Miss in their last outing. Saturday's SEC West showdown in scheduled to start at noon ET. Texas A&M has been extremely hard to beat at home, winning seven of its last nine games at Kyle Field. The Aggies are favored by 11 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before locking in your own Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Texas A&M should be full of confidence after its road victory over Ole Miss a week ago. The Aggies used a combination of methodical passing, strong running and a tough defense to get the conference victory. Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, while adding 76 yards on the ground. Running back Isaiah Spiller also had a productive day against the Rebels, carrying the ball 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Aggies held an explosive Ole Miss offense to just 155 passing yards. They're giving up an average of 21.90 points per game this season, and they'll look to lock down a Mississippi State offense that has struggled mightily this season. In fact, the Bulldogs are averaging just 15.33 points per game over their last three contests.

Meanwhile, MSU fell 36-13 to LSU last week. QB Garrett Shrader and WR Stephen Guidry were two standouts for the Bulldogs despite the defeat. The former picked up 66 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 238 passing yards, while the latter caught six passes for 98 yards and a score. Shrader and Tommy Stevens have split time at quarterback, but Shrader is the more dynamic runner with 440 yards on the ground this season. It appears after the LSU game that he might be the program's best option going forward.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.