Texas A&M vs. NC State odds, line: 2018 Gator Bowl picks and predictions from top-rated model on 45-25 run

Two overachieving squads, the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Texas A&M Aggies, will fight it out at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., to determine who will be crowned king of the 2018 Gator Bowl. Kickoff is set for New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET. NC State rolled to a 58-3 victory in the regular-season finale to go 9-3, while A&M survived LSU in the final week to wrap up an 8-4 campaign. Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite and the Over-Under is 57 in the latest North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M odds.

The model has factored in that the Wolfpack would never have gone 9-3 if not for superstar quarterback Ryan Finley. The senior is wrapping up a stellar collegiate career that already includes over 11,000 passing yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2018, he has registered eight 300-yards games, two of which went for over 400, and 24 scores. In his regular-season finale vs. East Carolina, he threw for 409 yards and three TDs.

Finley will be looking to get the ball into the hands of his most dangerous weapon, Jakobi Meyers. The junior wideout eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his last game and has notched 100-yard performances four times.

To beat the Aggies, Finley is going to need a strong ground attack. His workhorse running back is Reggie Gallaspy, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his last game against East Carolina. He went off in that contest, rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns against an over-matched Pirates defense. NC State also has a point differential of plus-13.1 this season, compared to A&M's plus-4.4.

But just because the Wolfpack feature an explosive offense doesn't mean they can keep it within the Gator Bowl spread against Texas A&M.

While the Aggies lean heavily on their defense to come up with clutch plays late to seal victories, their offense has been on a tear since November. In the last three games, Texas A&M has scored 153 points, which includes the a remarkable win against LSU in which the Aggies outlasted the Tigers in seven overtimes, 74-72.

Running back Trayveon Williams is the ultimate game-changer for A&M. The versatile running back is gouging defenses for 6.0 yards per carry en route to a stunning 1,524-yard season with 16 touchdowns. He has scored seven times in the last four contests and ran roughshod over LSU to the tune of 198 yards.

