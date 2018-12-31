Texas A&M vs. NC State odds, line: 2018 Gator Bowl picks, best predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

The North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to clash with the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday in the 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Two of the Wolfpack's three losses came against Clemson and Syracuse, but NC State picked up big wins against Virginia and Florida State. The 8-4 Aggies dropped decisions to No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson before finishing on a high note, beating No. 8 LSU. Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite and the Over-Under is 56.5 in the latest North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M odds. Both teams have covered six games this season, so before you make any North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M picks and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Wolfpack would never have gone 9-3 if not for superstar quarterback Ryan Finley. The senior is wrapping up a stellar collegiate career that already includes over 11,000 passing yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2018, he has registered eight 300-yards games, two of which went for over 400, and 24 scores. In his regular-season finale vs. East Carolina, he threw for 409 yards and three TDs.

Finley will be looking to get the ball into the hands of his most dangerous weapon, Jakobi Meyers. The junior wideout eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his last game and has notched 100-yard performances four times.

To beat the Aggies, Finley is going to need a strong ground attack. His workhorse running back is Reggie Gallaspy, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his last game against East Carolina. He went off in that contest, rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns against an over-matched Pirates defense.

But just because the Wolfpack feature an explosive offense doesn't mean they can keep it within the Gator Bowl spread against Texas A&M.

The Aggies boast a dynamic offense that can move the ball up and down the field at a breakneck speed. In their last three games, they've put up a staggering 153 points. In perhaps the most thrilling game of the 2018 season, A&M knocked off No. 8 LSU, 74-72 in a seven-overtime marathon. A&M is 4-2-1 against the spread as a favorite versus FBS teams this season and have covered two of their last three.

The Aggies have the weapons to exploit NC State's defense, starting with running back Trayveon Williams. The junior has rushed for 1,524 yards and hit pay dirt 16 times. He has secured two 200-yard rushing performances this season and racked up 198 more in the victory over LSU.

Texas A&M also boasts a strong passing game that starts with quarterback Kellen Mond. In addition to tossing 23 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards, he's the team's second-leading rusher with 389 yards and six more scores.

