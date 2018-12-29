Texas A&M vs. NC State odds, line: 2018 Gator Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

North Carolina State battles Texas A&M in the 2018 Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are still basking in successful regular-season campaigns. The Wolfpack exceeded expectations to finish 9-3 in the highly competitive ACC, while the Aggies went 8-4 and picked up wins against Kentucky and LSU in the SEC. Texas A&M is a seven-point favorite and the over-under is 56 in the latest North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M odds. Before you make any Texas A&M vs. NC State picks and 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that North Carolina State's offense is all about Ryan Finley. The senior quarterback is one of the best ever to play for the Wolfpack, racking up an incredible 11,008 career passing yards and 62 touchdowns -- including 24 this season. In 2018, Finley has racked up eight 300-yard passing games this year and nearly 3,800 yards.

To beat the Aggies, Finley is going to need a strong ground attack. His workhorse running back is Reggie Gallaspy, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his last game against East Carolina. He went off in that contest, rushing for 220 yards and two touchdowns against an over-matched Pirates defense.

But just because the Wolfpack feature an explosive offense doesn't mean they can keep it within the Gator Bowl spread against Texas A&M.

The Aggies boast a dynamic offense that can move the ball up and down the field at a breakneck speed. In their last three games, they've put up a staggering 153 points. In perhaps the most thrilling game of the 2018 season, A&M knocked off No. 8 LSU, 74-72 in a seven-overtime marathon.

The Aggies have the weapons to exploit NC State's defense, starting with running back Trayveon Williams. The junior has rushed for 1,524 yards and hit pay dirt 16 times. He has secured two 200-yard rushing performances this season and racked up 198 more in the victory over LSU.

Texas A&M also boasts a strong passing game that starts with quarterback Kellen Mond. In addition to tossing 23 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards, he's the team's second-leading rusher with 389 yards and six more scores.

