The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies will have a clean slate to work with when they open the 2023 season against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday night. Texas A&M went 5-7 last year, losing six games in a row at one point. New Mexico won two of its first three games last season before losing its final nine contests to finish with a 2-10 record. Texas A&M shut out New Mexico in a 34-0 final when these teams met in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. The Aggies are favored by 38 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. New Mexico odds, while the over/under is 49 points.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico spread: Texas A&M -38

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico over/under: 49 points

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico money line: Texas A&M: -10000, New Mexico: +2000

Why the Aggies can cover

Texas A&M had the top recruiting class in college football last year, which should pay dividends in 2023. The Aggies will be out to prove themselves on Saturday, especially against a vastly inferior opponent. Quarterback Conner Weigman took over as the starter last season, throwing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception.

Weigman threw two touchdowns in a 38-24 win over then-No. 5 LSU in the regular-season finale. He will have five-star freshman running back Rueben Owens behind him in the backfield after he flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. The Aggies have covered the spread in seven of their last eight season openers, so getting off to a hot start has not been a problem for them.

Why the Lobos can cover

New Mexico brings a seven-game Week 1 winning streak into this contest, and it won two of its first three games last year. The Lobos have UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins at quarterback after he threw for 1,913 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Blazers in 2022. Alabama State transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to lead the backfield following a 467-yard campaign last year.

The Lobos have plenty of experience at the wide receiver position as well, headlined by seniors D.J. Washington and Jeremiah Hixon. Texas A&M was one of the most overrated teams in the country last year, covering the spread just one time in its final six games. The Aggies have also gone under the total in 10 straight September games, and a low-scoring game would give New Mexico a better chance to cover the large spread.

