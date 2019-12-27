Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Texas Bowl kickoff time
It's a Big 12 reunion in Houston as the Aggies and Cowboys meet in the postseason
Texas A&M and No. 25 Oklahoma State were once conference rivals, each taking up residence in the Big 12 until the Aggies left for the SEC. The two programs have not met one another since 2011, but that will all change on Friday as Texas A&M and Oklahoma State will do battle once again in the 2019 Texas Bowl.
Oklahoma State has won the last four meetings. Who will win this one? Well, if familiarity with the game is a factor, it will be the Aggies. This is Texas A&M's third appearance in the Texas Bowl, the most of any team. Oklahoma State is playing in the game for the first time.
Who wins this battle of former conference foes? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.
Want to stay up to date on everything in the college football world? Subscribe to our Cover 3 College Football Podcast for in-depth news and analysis all year long.
Storylines
Texas A&M: The Aggies season has been a mixed bag. While 7-5 doesn't seem like a great record, it's important to note that those five losses came to Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. Two of those teams are in the College Football Playoff. Three of them were ranked No. 1 by the AP Top 25 when the Aggies played them. All of them are currently in the top 13 of the CFP rankings. So, there isn't a bad loss in the bunch -- well, losing to LSU by 43 wasn't great. On the other side of the coin, the Aggies don't have an impressive win to speak of, either. Their best win of the season came against a Mississippi State team that finished 6-6.
Oklahoma State: It's hard to know how to gauge Oklahoma State's 2019 season. An 8-4 record and being ranked in the top 25 is nothing to dismiss, but this is also a team that won at least 10 games six times in eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. The Cowboys have gone 15-10 the last two years, and like Texas A&M, don't have a great win in 2019. Wins against Kansas State and Iowa State are solid, but when going against the Big 12's best this season (Oklahoma and Baylor), the Cowboys were outscored 79-43. They have a chance to prove their mettle against A&M, but will be doing so without their starting QB Spencer Sanders and leading receiver Tylan Wallace.
Viewing information
Event: Texas Bowl
Date: Friday, Dec. 27 | Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Texas Bowl prediction, picks
This pick isn't so much a reflection of my confidence in Oklahoma State as it is my uncertainty with Texas A&M. The Aggies have just been too inconsistent to get a great read on. They've shown flashes of being a team with the potential to compete with the elite in the country, but they've also had periods where they appear entirely outmatched. In this matchup, I think the Aggies defense will be able to limit the explosive plays Oklahoma State's offense lives on, but I don't trust Kellen Mond enough to build a big lead for the Aggies. So the points seem like the safer play. Pick: Oklahoma State (+7.5)
Who wins the Texas Bowl? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 15-4 on picks involving these teams.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
USC vs. Iowa, Holiday Bowl pick
A fun matchup of great offense vs. stifling defense takes center stage in San Diego
-
2019 Holiday Bowl odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated USC vs. Iowa 10,000 times.
-
Big Man TD in Pinstripe Bowl
New York has now evolved into the new City of Brotherly Love
-
Wazzu vs. Air Force, Cheez-It Bowl pick
Washington State is bowl eligible for a record fifth straight season, but will Mike Leach capitalize?
-
Texas A&M vs. OK State odds, bowl picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma State and Texas A&M football.
-
Brown caps off UNC return with bowl win
There are a lot of reasons to feel good about Brown and the Heels moving forward, too
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Washington State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington State vs. Air Force football game