Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State score: Kellen Mond, Aggies defense lead comeback victory in Texas Bowl

We should have known all along that the team with Texas in its name would win the Texas Bowl. Texas A&M, despite falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, beat No. 25 Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl on Friday night. It was the first time in six attempts that the Aggies were able to pick up a win over a ranked team this season; though, to be fair, the first five came against teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time.

Things did not start well for the Aggies, as Oklahoma State put together big play after big play early in the game to take a 14-0 lead. Then the A&M defense put the clamps on. The Oklahoma State offense had 163 yards of offense in the first quarter and only 171 yards throughout the final three.

Kellen Mond set a new career-high in rushing yards, picking up 117 yards on the ground including a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner. Fittingly, Mond was named the game's MVP.

KELLEN MOND! 🔥



The 67-yard rushing touchdown gives Texas A&M the lead with 11 minutes to play.pic.twitter.com/fcAC6acRnv — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 28, 2019

Mond finished the night with more yards rushing than passing, which is only the second time he's done that in his career. The other came in his first career game when he went 3-of-17 passing for 27 yards in a 45-44 loss to UCLA in the season-opener. He rushed for 54 yards that day.

As for Oklahoma State, while the Cowboys lost, there was reason to celebrate. Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 158 yards in the game, giving him 2,094 yards rushing on the season. Hubbard becomes the 32nd player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season and the second Oklahoma State running back to do so. The first was Barry Sanders, who set a single-season record of 2,628 yards in 1988 and did so in only 11 games.