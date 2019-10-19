Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks from advanced computer model

SEC West squads looking to bolster their postseason outlook meet up on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Texas A&M travels to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels (3-4) need three more victories to become bowl eligible, one of the team's clear goals after sitting out of the postseason the past two years due to NCAA sanctions. The Aggies, meanwhile, are 3-3 after facing an early-season gauntlet. The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds list the Aggies as 6-point favorites, with the over-under set at 55.5. Before finalizing your own Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Ole Miss came up short against Missouri last week, falling 38-27. The Rebels were led by QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Plumlee is expected to split snaps with quarterback Matt Corral, who opened the season as the starter, this week. On the season, the Rebels are averaging 27.1 points per game and 438.3 yards per contest. Running back Scottie Phillips (110-471-5) has been one of the better running backs in the SEC thus far in 2019.

The model has taken into account that the Aggies have played perhaps the toughest schedule in the nation after taking on Clemson, Alabama and Auburn - all national title contenders, through their first six games. They remained competitive against Auburn, but lost by 14 points to Clemson and then fell 47-28 at home against top-ranked Alabama last week.

Still, the Aggies have one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC in Kellen Mond, who has thrown for 1,597 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis are his go-to receivers, with Ausbon leading the team with 506 receiving yards and Davis leading the way in touchdown grabs with four.

