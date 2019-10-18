Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks from proven computer model

An SEC West battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is 3-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Texas A&M is 3-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Texas A&M is 3-3 against the spread; Ole Miss is 4-3. The Aggies, after dropping their Week 7 matchup to top-ranked Alabama 47-28, are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 55. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Ole Miss came up short against Missouri last week, falling 38-27. The Rebels were led by QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Plumlee is expected to split snaps with quarterback Matt Corral, who opened the season as the starter, this week. On the season, the Rebels are averaging 27.1 points per game and 438.3 yards per contest. Running back Scottie Phillips (110-471-5) has been one of the better running backs in the SEC thus far in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Aggies received a tough blow as they fell 47-28 to Alabama last week. QB Kellen Mond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 90 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 264 passing yards. The Aggies, a team averaging 32 points per game, are looking forward to the schedule turning more favorable after already facing Clemson, Alabama and Auburn this season.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.