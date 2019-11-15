Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is 6-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while South Carolina is 4-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Aggies, 4-4 on the season against the spread, are favored by 11 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

Texas A&M stepped out of conference play last week and picked up the 45-14 win over UTSA. Running back Isaiah Spiller had a dynamite game for the Aggies, piling up 217 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. Spiller put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Quarterback Kellen Mond had an efficient day, completing 76.2 percent of his passes for 211 yards and a score. On the season, Mond has thrown for 2,214 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

South Carolina, meanwhile, fell 20-15 to Appalachian State. It was the third loss in four games for the Gamecocks. They now need to win out to become bowl eligible. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 325 yards, but completed just 56.1 percent of his passes.

