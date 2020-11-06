A SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while A&M is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Aggies are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the SEC. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are just 2-4 in their last six home games.

Texas A&M has also dominated this series over the years, winning six straight games against the Gamecocks. The Aggies are favored by 10-points in the latest South Carolina vs. Texas A&M odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 58.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina:

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina spread: Texas A&M -10

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina over-under: 58.5 points

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina money line: Texas A&M -335, South Carolina + 275

What you need to know about Texas A&M



The Aggies have won three straight games since dropping a 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama last month, vaulting the Aggies back into the Top 10. Texas A&M thumped Arkansas 42-31 last week, as quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards in an efficient 21-of-26 performance with three touchdowns.

Mond has passed for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions in 2020. RB Isaiah Spiller leads the Aggies with 512 rushing yards on 85 carries and five touchdowns.

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks had a week off last weekend, recovering from a 52-24 loss at LSU in their worst performance of the season. South Carolina was on a high heading into the LSU game, having upset then-No. 15 Auburn 30-22.

South Carolina will need solid performances from leading rusher Kevin Harris and top receiver Shi Smith on Saturday. Harris has 535 rushing yards and is on pace for a 1,000-yard campaign. Smith has 36 receptions for 415 yards, while no other Gamecock has more than 14 catches.

How to make Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks

