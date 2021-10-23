The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Kyle Field. A&M is 5-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Gamecocks are 4-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Texas A&M is 7-0 all-time against South Carolina. The Aggies are 4-3 against the spread and South Carolina is 3-3-1 ATS in 2021.

Texas A&M is favored by 21 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina spread: Texas A&M -21

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina over-under: 45 points

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Texas A&M followed up their shocking upset win over Alabama with a dominating 35-14 victory over the Missouri Tigers last. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and coasted to victory. The Aggies' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Devon Achane, who rushed for two touchdowns and 124 yards on 16 carries, and RB Isaiah Spiller, who rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

The Aggies will use this matchup as a tune-up for their upcoming game against No. 19 Auburn on November 6.

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday. The game resulted in a hard-fought 21-20 victory for South Carolina. Tight end Jaheim Bell filled up the stat sheet for the Gamecocks, catching six passes for one TD and 136 yards. That receiving effort marked the first time that Bell has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

South Carolina is in the midst of a rebuilding project, but has shown promise at time in 2021. Don't be surprised if the Gamecocks put up a good fight and keep this game closer than the spread would imply it should be.

