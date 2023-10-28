The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) in an SEC tilt on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M has dominated the head-to-head series historically, logging an 8-1 record over the Gamecocks. Despite that record, South Carolina picked up its first win last year. In 2022, they topped the Aggies 30-24 to secure the victory.

Kickoff from Kyle Field in College Station is set for noon ET. The Aggies are 16.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus South Carolina vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under for total points is 52.5. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina and just locked in its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina spread: Aggies -16.5

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina over/under: 52.5 points

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina money line: Aggies -781, Gamecocks +543

SC: 3-4 ATS this season

TAMU: Hit the 1Q money line in nine of last 11 games

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks offense is led by the aerial attack. Through seven games, South Carolina is fifth in the SEC in passing offense (298.7). Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has great arm strength and the athleticism to push the ball down the field. Rattler ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards (1,941) with 11 passing touchdowns. On Oct. 14 versus Florida, Rattler went 23 of 30 with 313 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Senior receiver Xavier Legette (questionable, upper-body injury) is the main catalyst in the passing game. Legette has terrific speed and physicality to win those contested catches. The South Carolina native is third in the conference in receiving yards (736) on 38 receptions and three touchdowns. He's gone over 100 receiving yards in four outings thus far.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M has two receivers with over 450 yards on the season who can exploit a struggling South Carolina secondary. Senior receiver Ainias Smith is explosive with the ball in his hands. Smith utilizes his quickness and twitch to make defenders miss in the open field. The Texas native has snagged 27 passes for 451 yards and 16.7 yards per reception. On Oct. 7 versus Alabama, Smith had four catches for 88 yards.

Sophomore receiver Evan Stewart provides the Aggies with another valuable playmaker. Stewart runs crisp routes and has secure hands. The Tennessee native leads the team in catches (31) but is tied first in both receiving yards (451) and receiving touchdowns (4). On Sept. 9 versus Miami, Stewart snagged 11 catches for 142 yards.

