The Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in a SEC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while A&M is 7-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. It's just the fourth time these two programs have met and Tennessee has won two of the first three head-to-head mathups.

However, it was Texas A&M who won in the only SEC meeting thus far back in 2016. The Aggies are favored by 14-points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee spread: Texas A&M -14

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee over-under: 51 points

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee money line: A&M -650, Tennessee +450



What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers last week. Quarterback Kellen Mond played well as he passed for two TDs and 196 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 60 yards. Mond has done an excellent job taking care of the football in 2020, throwing 18 touchdowns passes and just two interceptions in 239 pass attempts.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M defense has been one of the best in the nation so far this year. The Aggies allow just 329.5 yards and 22.1 points per game and in their last three games they've been allowing just 252.3 yards and 10.0 points per contest.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee ran circles around the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday, and the extra yardage (540 yards vs. 292 yards) paid off. Tennessee was the clear victor by a 42-17 margin over Vanderbilt. Among those leading the charge for the Volunteers was WR Velus Jones Jr., who caught seven passes for two TDs and 125 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jones Jr. has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Volunteers where they were being outscored by 19.5 points per game. True freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey has played well in his last two games, going 28-of-39 for 318 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He'll likely continue sharing time with J.T. Shrout, who is 18-of-27 for 211 yards and three scores with one pick during that span.

