With the Texas Longhorns joining the SEC this season, one of the biggest perks is that they'll finally renew their rivalry with Texax A&M, and the 2024 Lone Star Showdown will take place on Saturday with sky-high stakes. Texas is No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after a 10-1 start to the season while Texas A&M is ranked No. 21 and is 8-3 after a loss last week to Auburn. However, the with new conference tiebreaker rules to accommodate divisions going by the wayside, the winner of this matchup will earn a spot in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, so the Aggies still have a path to the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Longhorns are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 48.5 points. Before entering any Texas vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Texas vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Texas spread: Texas -5.5

Texas A&M vs. Texas over/under: 48.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Texas money line: Texas -221, TAMU +181

Texas A&M vs. Texas picks: See picks here

Texas A&M vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

Despite coming off a loss a third loss last week to Auburn, the Aggies still have College Football Playoff hopes alive through a path to the SEC Championship Game. Texas A&M would own tiebreakers over Texas and Tennessee among teams with two conference losses (Texas A&M's third loss came against Notre Dame) and would go on to play Georgia in Atlanta with a victory.

Kyle Field should be a tremendous advantage with the Longhorns coming back to town for the first time since 2011 in what should be one of the bigger games in program history. The Aggies are unbeaten at home this season and they have covered the spread comfortably in both of their SEC home games this season, winning 38-23 as 1.5-point favorites over LSU and 41-10 as 2.5-point favorites over Missouri. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has rattled off four victories in a row since losing to Georgia in October and the defense has been one of the most dominant in the country all year. The Longhorns haven't given up more than 329 yards in a game this season and have held 10 of 11 opponents under 300 yards.

Quinn Ewers underwent an MRI earlier this week as a precaution after suffering an ankle injury last week against Kentucky but imaging came back clean and he is expected to play. Ewers has thrown for 2,089 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions in nine games this season and Texas has the ultimate backup plan in Arch Manning if his ankle does bother him at any point during the game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Texas spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.