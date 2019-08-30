Texas A&M vs. Texas St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Texas A&M (home) vs. Texas St. (away)
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 9-4-0; Texas St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Texas A&M and Texas St. will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Kyle Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Texas A&M ended up 9-4 last season and capped things off with a win over NC State in the Taxslayer Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Texas St. has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas A&M was third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 95.2 on average. As for Texas St., they ranked 26th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.
Texas A&M has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Texas St. to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Texas A&M from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 33 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 34.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: thundershowers, with a temperature of 95 degrees.
