Texas A&M vs. UTSA odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven projection model

The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at noon ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is 5-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while UT-San Antonio is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Texas A&M is 5-3 against the spread; UT-San Antonio is 3-4. The Aggies, winners of three of their last four with the only loss during that span coming to No. 1 Alabama, are favored by 38 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. UTSA odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5.

The Aggies didn't have too much trouble with Mississippi State last week as they won 49-30. Quarterback Kellen Mond went off for Texas A&M as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Mond's 52-yard touchdown toss to tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Mond accounted for five touchdowns overall -- marking his season high. On the year, Mond has now completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,003 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Roadrunners got by Rice 31-27 two weeks ago. They've now won two of their last three after a tough 1-3 start to the season. UTSA has one of the worst passing offenses in the nation, but has been decent running the ball, entering Week 10 with an average of 180.1 yards per game. If running back Sincere McCormick (97-567-6) can consistently move the chains, the Roadrunners will have a great chance to at least cover the Texas A&M vs. UTSA spread.

