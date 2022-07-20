Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested by Texas A&M University police Wednesday morning and charged with DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County, Texas, jail records. Smith, a senior, was scheduled to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days on Thursday as the team's leading returning receiver from the 2021 season.

Smith was a captain for Texas A&M last season while catching 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 23 punts for an average of 11.3 yards with a touchdown while serving as one of Texas A&M's biggest playmaking threats. One of his most memorable performances came in the Aggies' upset of Alabama last October, catching six passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 41-38 win.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports. Senior defensive back Demani Richardson and junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson are the other Aggies set to attend the event along with head coach Jimbo Fisher on Thursday.