Texas A&M shared Wednesday that safety Bryce Anderson avoided a "catastrophic" injury after testing following a serious collision in last Saturday's game against Notre Dame. Anderson has returned to campus as he continues to recover, with Aggies coach Mike Elko saying he expects Anderson to return to the field at some point this season.

Anderson was involved in a frightening incident late in the first half of No. 10 Texas A&M's win in South Bend when his head collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon on a 25-yard passing play. Anderson had to receive extensive medical attention after initially laying motionless on the field, with medical personnel attending to him for 10 minutes before he was carted off after his neck was stabilized.

Texas A&M said later Saturday that Anderson had all feeling in his limbs was able to travel home with the team following the game. The program shared another positive update on Wednesday after further evaluation.

"We are thankful to report that no catastrophic injury was found," a program statement said. "Bryce is in great spirits, and our focus now is on supporting him through his recovery. We're grateful for the many thoughts, prayers, and messages from the Aggie family and know Bryce will continue to feel that support as he heals."

Speaking to reporters about Anderson's injury, Elko said that it was a "blessing" to have Anderson travel home with the team and expected he will be able to play again at some point this year, though he declined to put a timeline on his recovery process.

"It was great that that we kind of skated through what could have possibly been a really, really bad situation," Elko said. "He's still in the process of recovering, and so hard to kind of gauge a timeline right now, but we do expect that we'll have him back at some point."

Anderson, a senior, has been a key member of Texas A&M's football team for all four seasons of his career with 16 starts over the past two seasons. He has 10 tackles so far this season.

The Aggies, who improved to 3-0 with the win over Notre Dame, have a bye this week before returning to the field on Sept. 27 at home against No. 22 Auburn.