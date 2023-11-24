Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart did not travel with the team for its regular-season finale at No. 14 LSU on Saturday and will not play against the Tigers, according to 247Sports. Stewart, the former No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, is the Aggies' second-leading receiver this season at 514 yards. He led the team with 649 yards receiving as a freshman a year ago during a breakout effort.

Stewart only had one catch for 8 yards during the team's Week 12 home victory against Abilene Christian -- the Aggies' first game after the dismissal of sixth-year coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12. Stewart has been on the hunt for his second 600-yard receiving season in as many years with the Aggies, who still have two remaining games in 2023 (at LSU on Saturday followed by a to-be-determined bowl game).

Texas A&M and LSU are set to kick at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Aggies are expected to start Fresno State transfer quarterback Jaylen Henderson for a third straight week after injuries to starter Conner Weigman and backup Max Johnson. LSU holds a 35-23-3 all-time edge in the series, though Texas A&M won the most recent meeting last November in College Station, Texas.