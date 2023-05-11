Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher took a jab at TCU, the local team, while speaking at the Fort Worth A&M Club on Wednesday, unfazed apparently by the fact that he was in enemy territory. Asked about the Horned Frogs and their run to the College Football Playoff National Championship during the question-and-answer part of his speaking engagement, Fisher made sure to point out what happened when they faced Georgia in the most lopsided national title game ever.

"They stayed healthy," Fisher said with a laugh, according to GigEm247. "They had a lot of experience. They got to where they've got to get to. And then when they got to the SEC, it changed, didn't it? When they got to the SEC, it changed."

TCU beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal and advanced to the CFP National Championship against Georgia, where it lost 65-7. The Bulldogs prevented the Horned Frogs from scoring over the final three quarters to secure their second straight national championship.

TCU went undefeated in the regular season and made a reputation of thriving in clutch situations. The Horned Frogs rushed their field goal unit for a miracle win against Baylor, and six of their wins were decided by just one score. Still, Fisher went on to give TCU credit for battling through its 2022 season.

"They found those inches. We let them slip," Fisher continued. "In 2020, we made all of those plays. In 2022, we didn't make those plays. They made them last year. They found the inches. They found the chemistry. The secret to it is no secret ... there is no coaching you put on it. It is about doing what you have to do each and every day to create the habits, so when the pressure time comes, they did."

Fisher is 23-18 in SEC play over his five years with Texas A&M. Eight of those wins came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when the Aggies finished 9-1 with a victory in the Orange Bowl.