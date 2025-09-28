Texas A&M coach Mike Elko channeled a bit of Brian Kelly on Saturday, making it clear that the No. 9 Aggies' performance in a 16-10 win against Auburn hadn't exactly been reflected in postgame coverage. Following the result which extended Texas A&M's unbeaten start to 4-0 for the first time since 2016, Elko spent only a few minutes answering questions before turning the tables on reporters.

"Does anybody want to ask a question about us being 4-0 for the first time since 2016 or how did the defense bounce back?" Elko asked. "Or, how about you held them to 176 yards on offense and you had five sacks and they were 0-for-12 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. And, you got the return game going again? Like, I don't mean to sound like someone else but my gosh would you guys stop being so dreadful and gloomy?"

Elko's "someone else" line was an obvious nod to Kelly, who unleashed a fiery rant on reporters after LSU's 20-10 victory against Florida back in Week 3. Kelly's frustration came after repeated questions about the Tigers' offensive struggles.

On the field, Texas A&M's performance spoke louder than any words. Running back Le'Veon Moss led the way with 139 rushing yards and a touchdown, including a 38-yard run that set up the score on the opening drive. Despite dealing with a stomach issue early in the game, he powered through, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Quarterback Marcel Reed contributed 207 passing yards, and KC Concepcion had a season-high 113 yards on seven receptions, helping the Aggies sustain drives and keep Auburn's defense off balance. Auburn threatened late when Xavier Atkins intercepted a Reed pass and returned it 73 yards to set up a score, cutting the lead to 16-10. But Texas A&M's defense held firm, forcing a fourth-down sack on Auburn's final possession to secure the win.

Even with some miscues, including a late touchdown nullified by an ineligible player penalty and 13 penalties for 119 yards, the Aggies were in control throughout. Auburn's offense struggled, failing to convert on any of its 12 third downs and gaining 177 total yards.

The victory improved Texas A&M to 4-0 overall, marking its fourth consecutive SEC opener win, and sets the stage for a home matchup against Mississippi State next Saturday.