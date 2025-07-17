Texas A&M coach Mike Elko denied Thursday that Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart is attempting to return to college amid a contract dispute, telling 247Sports at SEC Media Days that there's no truth to the rumors. Stewart, who the Bengals chose with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, remains unsigned as he refuses to put pen to paper on a rookie deal as training camp approaches.

The buzz began earlier this week when CBS Sports' Bud Elliott mentioned on the Cover 3 Podcast that Stewart has been working out at Texas A&M this summer. Stewart spent three seasons with the Aggies before forgoing his final year of eligibility to go pro.

While his presence in College Station has raised eyebrows, Stewart is using the Aggies' facilities to stay in shape as his contract situation unfolds -- not to pursue a return to college football.

"There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year," Elko told ESPN. "But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."

Agent's Take: Breaking down exactly why Bengals' Shemar Stewart remains only unsigned 2025 first-round pick Joel Corry

Stewart did report to Bengals OTAs earlier this summer, but he didn't participate in any on-field workouts. He was also present during the first two days of minicamp -- a brief appearance that ended abruptly before the final session. He didn't take part in any physical drills, but expressed frustration with the Bengals' front office during his visit.

The disagreement holding up Stewart's rookie contract isn't financial. His four-year, $18.94 million deal is fully guaranteed under the NFL's rookie wage scale. The snag, according to multiple reports, centers on proposed language from the Bengals that would give the team the ability to void future guarantees if Stewart were to face disciplinary action. That could include anything from a league suspension to legal trouble or violations of team policy.

Stewart is resisting the change.

"I'm 100 percent right," Stewart said June 10. "I'm not asking for nothing you all have never done before, you all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games."

As training camp nears, Stewart remains without a signed contract, and the standoff has only added to the intrigue around one of the most highly touted rookies in this year's draft.