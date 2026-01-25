The number of available players in the college football transfer portal who could reasonably make an impact at a Power Four program dwindles by the day. With the near entirety of meaningful movement in the 2026 cycle complete, it is now clear which teams addressed their needs and which will spend the offseason figuring out how to mask their deficiencies. There are only a couple of exceptions as coaches continue to vie for commitments from top transfers including four-stars Horatio Fields and Kamauryn Morgan.

Even a few of the best transfer classes come with question marks. They are like donuts; everything about them is terrific except for the hole in the middle that leaves you wanting more. Texas, for instance, is going all in on the 2026 season with its incredible haul -- but what about that offensive line?

Some unfortunate schools were hurt by untimely departures. Nothing is more obvious in that regard than Darian Mensah's exit from Duke at the end of the transfer window, which left the Blue Devils clawing for remedies through the legal system while Miami (barring a dramatic turn) appears to have filled one of the most glaring roster needs in the country.

Here are the college football teams who closed the transfer portal cycle with question marks at key positions.

Duke: Quarterback

If Mensah does indeed land at Miami, Duke could be in serious trouble at the quarterback position. His departure at the deadline left Manny Diaz with limited options to find a quality replacement, as the quarterback market is largely dried up this late in the cycle.

Two-year San Jose State starter Walker Eget took a visit and represents the only available option with meaningful starting experience, aside from projected backup Ari Patu. While Eget produced big yardage totals in the Mountain West, his accuracy remains a concern.

As a result, Duke is at risk of going from one of the nation's most exciting quarterbacks to a depth chart lacking a Power Four-caliber arm.

Florida State: Defense

The pressure is on for Mike Norvell, and while he added several high-quality pieces, the offseason fell short of the kind of splash expected from a coach firmly in win-now mode. Most of Norvell's top additions came on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, Florida State retained a handful of its most important contributors but added little in the way of experience. That deficiency is most apparent in the trenches and on the back end. The Seminoles did not bring in any impact newcomers along the defensive line to support the Desir twins, -- Mandrell and Darryl -- and the secondary will lean heavily on Ja'Bril Rawls with almost no incoming starting experience in the unit.

Alabama: Offensive line

Outside of a known commodity in former Mississippi State starter Jayvin James, Alabama is banking on upside along the offensive line. The group will feature a mix of returning and incoming backups in the trenches, albeit players with strong recruiting pedigrees.

If everything clicks, the Crimson Tide should be fine up front. But replacing four offensive line starters is always a challenge, and rebuilding that position group through the transfer portal is rarely a reliable solution. For a team already hit hard by portal departures and graduation losses, this level of turnover in the trenches only adds uncertainty to an already precarious situation.

Tennessee: Quarterback

One of the biggest surprises of the transfer cycle was Tennessee's decision not to pursue a quarterback more aggressively. If Joey Aguilar does not win his eligibility lawsuit in February, the Volunteers will be left choosing between George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon or incoming transfer Ryan Staub.

Staub started just one game at Colorado, while MacIntyre and Brandon are former blue-chip recruits who have yet to see the field in a meaningful capacity. Heupel's decision not to spend on a plug-and-play starter may signal confidence in his young options being ready for a larger role, but it remains a gamble in an era when experience is often valued over upside at quarterback.

Texas: Offensive line

The offensive line was the weak spot of Texas' 2025 roster, forcing Steve Sarkisian to replace two mainstays from that unit. He landed a likely starter at tackle in Melvin Siani but could still benefit from adding a ready-made option on the interior.

Given the Longhorns' aggressive approach at other positions -- and their flawless execution in a highly successful cycle -- it was somewhat surprising that they were only involved with one highly regarded lineman. Perhaps Siani's arrival, combined with another year of development from Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker and Connor Robertson, will be enough to spark improvement and fill the remaining gap on a championship-caliber roster.

Utah: Defensive line

Utah battled uncharacteristic struggles along the defensive front last season and lost two of its best players from that unit to Michigan when Kyle Whittingham took the Big Ten job. The flow of talent through the portal has been a clear net negative, with John Henry Daley and Jonah Lea'ea departing and only one Power Four defensive lineman joining the roster.

With the exception of former Tennessee backup Jamal Wallace, all incoming help up front is making the jump from the Group of Five or junior college levels. The Utes have earned the benefit of the doubt defensively over the years, but this position group now qualifies as a legitimate concern.

Clemson: Quarterback

He really did it. Dabo Swinney used the transfer portal. Clemson welcomed its biggest transfer class to date with nine additions. But none of those prospects are blue-chip talents, and none of them play quarterback.

The Tigers had better hope longtime backup Christopher Vizzina is a difference-maker, because with so many key losses across the roster, they can ill afford to struggle at the quarterback position. There was some thought that Swinney could for the first time seek an experienced signal-caller in the portal given the need to get the program back on an upward trajectory. Instead, time will tell whether his bet on Vizzina pays off.