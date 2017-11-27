Texas All-American OT Connor Williams declares for the NFL Draft, will sit out bowl

Texas announced on Monday that junior All-American offensive tackle Connor Williams will forgo his senior season and the Longhorns bowl game, and enter the NFL Draft.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have spent the past three years at The University of Texas," Williams said in a statement released by the school. "The array of emotions and experiences through my years on the 40 Acres has been nothing short of amazing. The relationships I have formed with my teammates, the student body, and the staff have created a bond that will last a lifetime. The blood, sweat, and tears, and having been through so much together, will always hold a special place in my heart. Arriving as a freshman with wide eyes and an open mind, I couldn't have become the man I am today without those relationships and the lessons I've learned here."

Williams suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Longhorns' third game of the season at USC, and missed the next seven games before returning on Nov. 18 at West Virginia.

"My time here, from calling my father crying and informing him I had been admitted to the Red McCombs Business School, to holding the phone with my mother on the other end trying to inch the words out that my teammates had elected me as team captain, the joy and endeavors I have faced at this amazing University cannot be matched," Williams said. "While it comes with some sadness, it also comes with the excitement of moving to the next challenge. My family and I have decided it is my best interest to forgo the bowl game and my senior season to begin preparing for my professional football career. One of the reasons I worked so hard to come back from my injury was to help the team reach its goal of playing in a bowl game, and I'm proud we were able to accomplish that. I will continue to support my teammates in their efforts to finish the season strong and in the continuing growth that is happening with Texas Football.

Williams was a first-team preseason AP All-American. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound native of Coppell, Texas, was a consensus first-team All-American following his sophomore season in 2016 when he started 11 of Texas' 12 games, and was a freshman All-American in 2015 when he started every game at left tackle.

Texas finished the regular season at 6-6 (5-4, Big 12), and will find out where it will travel for a bowl game on Sunday.