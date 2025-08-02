Name, image and likeness payments have permanently reshaped college football -- and many fans would argue it hasn't been for the better. Critics point to big-money deals that lead to fly-by-night roster moves and power programs "buying rosters" behind the power of big pocketbooks.

While those concerns are valid, there's another side of NIL that often goes overlooked. Across the country, players are using their newfound income to make a positive impact -- creating change that was once only possible for coaches with million-dollar salaries.

Travis Hunter, last season's Heisman Trophy winner, donated a significant portion of his own money to Colorado's NIL collective in each of the past two years. By doing so, he helped fund NIL deals for "10 to 15" teammates. Hunter earned his money through endorsement deals - not the collective - and chose to give it back.

Beyond sharing with teammates, athletes are using NIL earnings to support their communities, aid disaster relief efforts and fund charitable causes. Here are just a few high-profile examples of college football players using NIL for good.

Damon Wilson, Missouri

The Missouri linebacker is ensuring Pop Warner football and his former prep program in his native Florida gets off on the right foot this season with an $11,000 donation. Wilson said he's "very passionate" about strengthening the next generation of "Pop Warner kids" and raved about the impact youth football had on his upbringing as a child.

Manning's first NIL deal came with trading card and collectibles company Panini, after which he donated all $102,500 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Austin, Texas during the 2023 season. Manning announced a second partnership with Panini earlier this year.

DJ Lagway, Florida

Florida's rising sophomore quarterback made a "six-figure donation" to the university's NIL collective, Florida Victorious, to support the women's athletics programs as part of International Women's Day earlier this spring. Lagway has more than a half-dozen NIL deals, including partnerships with with Gatorade, Nintendo, Epic Games and Leaf Trading Cards.

The Iowa State quarterback donated more than a dozen XBox gaming systems to a local pediatric hospital in April. Becht, one of the Big 12's featured athletes, spent time with the patients at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa and helped ease the minds of those sick or in recovery through gaming. Becht previously helped fund a youth football camp.

Sellers reportedly turned down an $8 million offer from a rival SEC program this offseason to stay at South Carolina and is doing all he can to keep the spotlight on his home Palmetto State. Sellers donated $16,000 from his new NIL deal with the Gamecocks to his former high school during a recent meet-and-greet with fans.

Travis Smith and Jaeden Harmon, Tennessee

Wide receiver Travis Smith and linebacker Jaeden Harmon recently volunteered their time and money to the Wesley House of Knoxville, each donating $5,000 in NIL to the community center. The Wesley House provides childcare and help for senior citizens.

One of a few high-profile players to sign a groundbreaking action figure NIL deal with Collegiate Legends, the Clemson quarterback pledged a large portion of his agreement to local charities. He also donated several of his action figures to children in need within the community.

Like many others, the Oregon quarterback gave back to his local high school with a $10,000 check ahead of the 2025 season. Moore, who won a pair of state championships at Detroit King High School, also interacted with students at Detroit PAL and gave out signed copies of his children's book "From Journey to Dreams" to those in attendance.

Arizona State's star signal caller is donating all commissions made from 2025 merchandise and apparel sales back to his teammates through the Sun Devils' collective. Last fall, Leavitt gave $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation and some of his NIL funds back to the university.

The Tigers' standout linebacker donated a portion of his NIL earnings to a teammate in need who is not on scholarship. Faulk said he gets emotional when thinking about the luxuries players who are paid through NIL have compared to those who are not.