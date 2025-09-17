The 2025 season has barely started, and many sports information departments with big logos are likely feeling some regret about the summer hype they generated for certain players.

Expectations are always high -- and tough to meet -- at some of the nation's top programs. With the amount of money these players are making, it's hard to hide when they fall short. Many will likely settle in and rebound, but for now, let's take a look at some of the stars -- particularly quarterbacks -- who are underperforming early.

Lagway's numbers are not as bad as you might expect, but five interceptions -- including a few ugly ones -- against a very good LSU defense raise questions about his progress in two seasons.

On film, his fundamentals look average at best, and he struggles to read coverages beyond man-to-man. Defenses are not allowing Lagway to throw deep, which he did with some success last year, instead clouding the picture post-snap to confuse him.

Florida has leaned on short throws to tight ends and crossing routes to receivers, but offensive line penalties have eliminated numerous big plays and touchdowns. Lagway has thrown for 629 yards and five touchdowns, and the Gators -- along with Billy Napier -- are hoping he can settle in and anticipate better as their brutal schedule offers little margin for error.

Expectations for Manning were sky-high entering the season, though to be fair, he did not fuel the hype himself. Still, even modest expectations have felt disappointing.

Manning has struggled through three games and was even booed during a subpar showing against UTEP. He is completing just 55% of his passes with six interceptions and three touchdowns, while receiving little help from an inconsistent offensive line and a receiver corps outside of Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries.

Manning does lead the team in rushing with 121 yards and three touchdowns, which is not how Steve Sarkisian wants to use him. After shaky games against San Jose State and UTEP, Manning will need to elevate his play as SEC competition looms.

Klubnik has not picked up where he left off last season and seems to be pressing for a Clemson team that, despite its stockpile of talent, has been among the country's most disappointing.

He is completing under 60% of his passes with three touchdowns, three interceptions and 633 yards. To his credit, eight drops and frequent pressure have hurt his production. Normally a dual-threat, Klubnik has managed just 59 yards rushing and a fumble. Clemson's schedule softens a bit, and the Tigers need him to return to 2024 form quickly to stay in the ACC title race.

Sellers entered the year as one of the nation's top players and a dark-horse Heisman candidate if he could take the next step as a passer. Instead, he has been underwhelming, ranking near the bottom of most SEC categories through three weeks.

He has just two touchdown passes and one interception while completing 64% of his throws for 431 yards. After running wild in 2024, Sellers has only 45 yards rushing this season.

He has connected on a few explosive passes when given time, but the offensive line has surrendered a league-high eight sacks. Sellers also left the Vanderbilt game with a concussion, adding another obstacle to his development.

Proctor entered the season as a consensus All-America pick, but the struggles that plagued him as a freshman have resurfaced. He has already allowed a sack and nine pressures.

His pass protection technique remains flawed, and he may ultimately project better at guard. Proctor has improved since the opener against Florida State, but his draft stock has dipped as he has failed to dominate despite his size and experience. His run blocking has been adequate, though not at an All-America level.

Love's slow start may be tied as much to his offensive line and coaching staff as to his own performance. But either way, he has not been the game changer Notre Dame expected. Widely considered the nation's best running back, Love has only 33 carries for 127 yards as his average yards per carry has fallen by more than three yards since 2024.

Backup Jadarian Price has outperformed him early. The Irish have leaned on Love more in the passing game as they break in first-year starter C.J. Carr, but to steady the offense, they may need to recommit to feeding him on the ground.

Iamaleava seemed to be finding rhythm late last season at Tennessee, but has taken a step backward at UCLA -- much to the delight of Vols fans. He has three touchdown passes to three interceptions with just over 600 passing yards.

His body language after mistakes has raised concerns, as he shows little urgency to chase down tacklers after interceptions. On the ground, he has 139 yards, one touchdown and a fumble.

His lone big-time throw of the season was dropped, and he lacks the supporting cast to elevate the Bruins' struggling offense. Another transfer after the season would not be surprising.

Once considered an early-round draft prospect, Greene's stock has slipped due to inconsistent play. Now shifted from left tackle to right, he looks banged up and out of shape, struggling to anchor or change direction.

His lack of technique has hurt Georgia's offensive rhythm, and his performance suggests he could use rest and recovery time to get back to form.

Leavitt was expected to build on his breakout 2024 season, but so far he has struggled to find that same spark. He is completing 58% of his passes for an average of 176 yards per game, with five touchdowns and three poor interceptions. He has consistently targeted Jordyn Tyson and used his legs effectively, rushing for 157 yards and three scores. But the Sun Devils' schedule toughens significantly, and Leavitt needs to rediscover his 2024 form quickly to keep Arizona State in the Big 12 title picture.

Lopez transferred from South Alabama after spring practice, but he may be questioning the move despite the immediate NIL payoff.

After excelling as a dual-threat in 2024, he is last in the ACC in passing, averaging just 114 yards per game. He has also added 74 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The season already looks long for Lopez, as UNC remains years away from competing seriously in the conference.

Iowa was expected to modernize its offense slightly with Gronowski, who entered the season with more than 10,000 career passing yards. Instead, he is averaging a Big Ten-worst 102 yards per game.

His three touchdown passes have all come in the red zone, two inside the 5-yard line. With no big-time throws, Gronowski has been limited to short passes and checkdowns in Iowa's old-school offense. The Hawkeyes show no signs of changing their DNA, relying instead on the run game and defense.

Ott's career has trended downward since rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Injuries limited him to 385 yards and four scores last season at Cal, and his transfer to Oklahoma has yet to pay off. He has only nine carries for 17 yards with no receptions through three games, despite being a proven receiving threat. It is a baffling and disappointing start for a player some analysts tabbed as one of the top backs in the country.