No. 17 Texas took a tumble down the College Football Playoff Rankings following last week's 35-10 loss at Georgia. The Longhorns fell seven spots in the poll, and now find themselves in serious danger of being left out of the College Football Playoff this season. This is the reality of any team with three losses.

However, not all hope is lost. Texas still has a possible path back into the field, and the formula is pretty simple: win the final two games. While beating a 2-8 Arkansas team won't do much to boost their stock, the Longhorns will finish the regular season with a game against No. 3 Texas A&M. A win there could provide a boost large enough to snatch an at-large.

But they have to win this game first, and don't let Arkansas' 2-8 record fool you. This team has made a habit of sticking around in games when it isn't expected to, and you know they would love to destroy Texas' season for good.

Texas vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Texas has won 19 straight home games against unranked teams: The Longhorns have lost six games since the start of the 2024 season and five of those losses have come against Ohio State and Georgia. The third Georgia loss came last week in a 35-10 defeat in Athens. While the Longhorns lost to Florida earlier this year, it was in Gainesville, which kept Texas' home win streak alive against unranked opponents. The last home loss to a team outside the polls was a wild 57-56 loss to Kansas during the 2021 season. Of the 19 straight wins, 17 have come by at least 10 points.

The Texas defense is struggling: The Texas defense had been its strength all year, but it comes into this game having allowed at least 30 points in its last three games. The Arkansas offense has been one of the more explosive attacks in the SEC this season, and if the Hogs crack 30, it'll be the first time Texas has allowed 30 or more in four straight games since that same 2021 season.

Arkansas has a positive point differential: What's the big deal about that? Well, Arkansas is 2-8 on the season, and one of those eight losses came by 43 points. Yet, some how, some way, the Hogs have still scored more points than they've allowed. How's that possible? Well, five of their eight losses have come by three points or fewer. That's tied for the most in one season by any FBS program this century.

Where to watch Texas vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

As mentioned, Arkansas has made a habit of losing close games, and the Texas defense has made it a recent habit to allow points. And it's not just Georgia and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State was able to put 38 points on the board, and their offense isn't all that dissimilar to what Arkansas does. That, combined with the chance Texas may have its eyes looking slightly forward to the A&M game, make me think this one won't be a blowout. Pick: Arkansas +10.5



