Texas at Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After a tumultuous offseason in College Park, acting Maryland coach Matt Canada will take on second-year Texas coach Tom Herman one year after the Longhorns stumbled to the Terps in Herman's debut in Austin.

At some point, No. 23 Texas has to truly "be back." Will that happen this year? An early season road win against a Power Five opponent would certainly get things headed in the right direction after nearly a decade of struggles.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: Noon ET

Location: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Texas: Sam Ehlinger will get the start at quarterback after beating out Shane Buechele for the starting nod for the Longhorns. With a veteran receiving corps and more comfort in the offense, Ehlinger -- the team's leading rusher from a year ago with just 381 yards -- needs to be a difference-maker in the passing game to unlock the true potential of the offense. The defense was stellar a year ago, but Herman has to replace his best player up front, at linebacker and in the defensive backfield. Not exactly an easy task.

Maryland: Will the Terrapins come out flat because of the investigation into offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death that resulted in administrative leave for coach D.J. Durkin, or will they band together in memory of their teammate? Quarterbacks Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome are co-No. 1 quarterbacks on the depth chart, but both are coming off knee injuries. Keeping quarterbacks healthy and finding one that can handle the Longhorns' defense will determine whether the Terps hang, or get blown out at home.

Prediction, picks

It's time for Herman's offense to click, and it will in a big way Saturday afternoon. Maryland finished 11th in the Big Ten in yards per play last year, and that won't change in 2018. Ehlinger will light the Terps up with big plays through the air and on the ground, the Longhorns defense will lock down whoever starts at quarterback on the opposite side and Texas returns the favor with a big road win. Pick: Texas (-13.5)

