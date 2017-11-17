Texas at West Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 Championship Game race will likely be decided in part this weekend. Oklahoma, should it take care of Kansas, punches its ticket to Arlington. Meanwhile, TCU still controls its destiny. And, yet, if you want to get weird, Texas at West Virginia acts in a lesser way as an elimination game in the conference title race.

Who says this game is meaningless?

It's definitely important to Texas, which still needs one more win in two games to get bowl eligible. It's been a disappointing debut for coach Tom Herman as far as wins and losses go, but a sub-.500 season would be an embarrassment given that Texas just changed coaches to get out of that cellar.

The Horns have been oh so close to pulling off a big win multiple times. Can they finally get that much-needed win over a ranked opponent? And can West Virginia show more life on offense against one of the Big 12's top defenses? There's still a lot happening in this underrated Big 12 game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Texas: Here we are again. There are two regular-season weekends left and the Longhorns are fighting for bowl eligibility. You don't need Herman to admit his team is "not where we'd hoped to be." Three of this team's five losses have been by five points or fewer. Two went into overtime. And, yet, the other two losses were familiar in their own way. A stunning defeat against Maryland to open the season showed how far this program still needed to go. The 24-7 loss to TCU was the fourth straight blowout against the Frogs. A win in Morgantown would not only get Texas bowl-eligible, it could set into motion a chance to finish the year with eight wins (including a bowl), which, all things considered, would be a decent start to the Herman era.

West Virginia: Here's something you wouldn't expect to hear about the Mountaineers: they've been shut out in the second half of each of the past two games ... and are 2-0. On one hand, that's problematic for an offense that features quarterback Will Grier, the best pure passer to come through that program in a generation, and three receivers with at least 800 yards. (For reference, the SEC as a conference has one.) On the other hand, that's promising for a defense that is young and has taken its lumps. It's that stat that perfectly encapsulates the 2017 Mountaineers. You never quite know what you're going to get from them. Given this game's line, that could make for an exhausting afternoon.

Prediction

Texas' season has been frustrating, but it's not like the Horns haven't been close. They're 4-1 against the spread on the road, 3-1 as a dog and 2-1 when you combine those filters. For as exciting as West Virginia is, they've stumbled when paired against even decent defenses. Texas has one of the top units in the Big 12. The question, again, is whether the Horns can muster the offense to change the outcome. Pick: Texas +3.5



