The Texas Longhorns band will not be playing "The Eyes of Texas" at the football team's final two home games in 2020. This comes after members of the school's band refused to play the song which has ties to Confederate Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee, and the song was played over the speakers at the stadium, following the Longhorns' Oct. 24 win over Baylor..

"There has been no change of status, and the university's alma mater will continue to be played from loudspeakers at the game, not by the band," College of Fine Arts dean Doug Dempster told the Austin American-Statesman in a statement.

"The band will ... not perform at the final home football game the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27," Dempster added. In-person instruction for the fall semester at Texas ends on November 25.

The school had recently said that the Longhorn band would not return until there was some kind of resolution regarding the situation. A handful of band members refused to play "The Eyes of Texas" at the school's most recent home game against Baylor.

Texas President Jay Hartzell has previously stated that "The Eyes of Texas" is slated to remain the official school song. However, Hartzell is forming a committee that will look into the context of "The Eyes of Texas," and says the committee should complete their findings by early 2021.

This past summer, students, including Longhorn players, campaigned for the school to stop playing the school's alma mater. The band was reportedly "fairly evenly divided in opinion" when it comes to "The Eyes of Texas." Without particular band members playing certain instruments though, the song can't be performed.

"Moving toward resolution takes time and sustained effort," Longhorns band director Scott Hanna said last month. "The conversations that have started are an important step toward that goal."