Texas trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Mississippi State and rallied to secure a 45-38 win in overtime to move to 6-2. However, coach Steve Sarkisian wasn't in the best mood during his postgame press conference -- particularly when asked about the report from The Athletic that said he would be interested in potential head coaching openings this upcoming cycle.

After the game, Sarkisian didn't hold back when addressing the report.

"It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that in turn, the entire media sports world runs with as factual," Sarkisian said. "To the point of my agency and my agents have to put a statement out, that they have never done, historically. I had to do that to protect my locker room and my team. I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out.

"And the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media. I respect what you guys do, I really do, and everybody else, but the fact that everybody ran that as truth is really embarrassing. I've got a small circle and when I make decisions on what I do and what I don't do. Nobody would speak on my behalf without me knowing."

Steve Sarkisian's NFL interest isn't new, but timing of latest report raises questions at turbulent Texas John Talty

An industry source told CBS Sports' John Talty last month that Sarkisian, who has coached in the NFL before as a coordinator and position coach, was expected to have interest in the Miami Dolphins job if it were to open.

The report from The Athletic specifically mentioned that Sarkisian would have interest in the Tennessee Titans' job. The Titans will be looking for a new coach after firing Brian Callahan earlier this month following a 1-5 start.

Shortly after the report, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz, Sarkisian's agents at CAA, issued a statement denying their client had interest in moving to the NFL.

"Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate," Sexton said. "Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team."