Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

Once again, the subject of Texas and Texas A&M potentially reuniting on the gridiron has made headlines. By God, football season might actually be upon us. Speaking at a luncheon on Thursday -- virtually, of course -- Longhorns coach Tom Herman said he would like to see the now-defunct rivalry with the Aggies resume, perhaps as early as this season.

"We've reached out to try to play in the past — didn't go real well," Herman said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. "Maybe this will be the catalyst to make it happen. I haven't heard anything like that. But who knows? Desperate times call for desperate measures. And we'd love to play 'em, I know that."

With uncertainty surrounding nonconference schedules, conferences like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are examining all possibilities, with a "plus one" format apparently gaining traction. As it stands now, Texas has a full schedule that includes a nonconference game against LSU on Sept. 12 in Baton Rouge. A&M, meanwhile, has lost one game, vs. Colorado, after the Pac-12 announced it was going to a conference-only slate this year.

Bringing back rivalries destroyed by realignment for one-off games in 2020 would be a fun and worthy idea to offset any scheduling gaps. But even if vacant slots became available, the hardest part, as usual, is actually getting Texas and Texas A&M to agree to play. That hasn't been done since 2011. Many times, these "we'd love to play" remarks are little more than lip service.

Would it be great? Sure. But don't count on it. Right now, any type of football that can be played safely is a win.