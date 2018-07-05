Texas defensive backs Kris Boyd and B.J. Foster OK after being involved in July 4 car crash
Kris Boyd was one of Texas' top defensive players in 2017
Two Texas defensive backs had a scare on July 4 when they got into a nasty-looking car crash. Luckily, though, they came out of it unscathed.
Kris Boyd posted pictures on his Twitter account of a car he was in with fellow defensive back B.J. Foster smashed in the back and the front. Boyd claims that a car rear-ended them, and sent his vehicle flying into another car.
Boyd had 57 tackles, a team-high 15 pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior in 2017, and added seven kickoff returns for 185 yards. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press for his performance. Heading into the 2018 season, he is expected to be one of the veteran leaders of a Texas team hoping to get back into the national picture.
Foster was a five-star prospect in the class of 2018, the third-ranked safety in the country and the second-ranked player in the state of Texas. He signed with Texas during the early signing period in December 2017, and enrolled early in the hopes of earning playing time as a true freshman.
Thankfully, both are fine after the incident.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas hires Jeff Long as new AD
Long served as Arkansas' athletic director from 2008-17
-
Alabama RB thought about transfer
Harris called his freshman season 'mentally challenging'
-
The best Big Ten teams of all-time
A look at the best teams in the history of the 14 schools in the Big Ten
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2018 game
The 119th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Georgia QB Fromm suffers broken hand
The injury is to his non-throwing hand, but will still be something to monitor this offsea...
-
Four most explosive players in CFB
Light fuse, get away and enjoy the show