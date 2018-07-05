Texas defensive backs Kris Boyd and B.J. Foster OK after being involved in July 4 car crash

Two Texas defensive backs had a scare on July 4 when they got into a nasty-looking car crash. Luckily, though, they came out of it unscathed.

Kris Boyd posted pictures on his Twitter account of a car he was in with fellow defensive back B.J. Foster smashed in the back and the front. Boyd claims that a car rear-ended them, and sent his vehicle flying into another car.

Our angels had they hands over us today @nofear_2 Got rear ended and smashed! We’re doing a lot better. Thank you to those who reached out. Could’ve been gone but we here.🤞🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2TuHaMyZLS — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) July 5, 2018

Boyd had 57 tackles, a team-high 15 pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior in 2017, and added seven kickoff returns for 185 yards. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press for his performance. Heading into the 2018 season, he is expected to be one of the veteran leaders of a Texas team hoping to get back into the national picture.

Foster was a five-star prospect in the class of 2018, the third-ranked safety in the country and the second-ranked player in the state of Texas. He signed with Texas during the early signing period in December 2017, and enrolled early in the hopes of earning playing time as a true freshman.

Thankfully, both are fine after the incident.