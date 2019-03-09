Texas fires legendary ex-quarterback Vince Young from part-time job with Longhorns

As unlikely as it would seem, Texas has parted ways with one of its all-time greats: quarterback Vince Young. The school confirmed an Associated Press report on Saturday that it had fired Young, who was working in a part-time position as a development officer.

According to a termination letter obtained by the AP, Young was let go "for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university." The AP added that Young, who was often absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors. had been given multiple job warnings dating back to 2017.

Young has gotten into some trouble away from work, as well. He's been arrested twice in the past three years for DWI, including most recently as last month.

Young's playing career with Texas made him one of the greatest players in the history of the program. An All-American for the Longhorns, Young led his team to a national championship win over USC -- the first for UT in 35 years -- in the 2006 Rose Bowl. He was later drafted No. 3 overall by the Tennessee Titans and played six seasons in the NFL.