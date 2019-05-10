Texas, Florida announce future home-and-home football series set for 2030 and 2031

The string of high-profile future scheduling announcements continued Friday, when it was revealed that Florida and Texas have agreed to a home-and-home series. The Longhorns will travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Sept. 7, 2030, and the two traditional powers will square off in Austin on Sept. 6, 2031.

It will be just the fourth time they've met on the football field, with Texas holding a 2-0-1 series advantage over Florida. The two tied 7-7 in 1924, and Texas shut out Florida 12-0 and 26-0 in 1939 and 1940, respectively.

The announcement confirms that Florida is going through a philosophical change in its scheduling strategy. The Gators announced Wednesday that they will play a home-and-home series with Colorado in 2028 and 2029. The 2029 game in Boulder will mark their first nonconference road game outside of the state of Florida since playing Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Sept. 1, 1991. The Gators did play Michigan in a neutral site game in Arlington, Texas, to open the 2017 season.

Florida athletic director expanded on the program's new strategy on Twitter.

Working on it. Goal is to have at least 10 power 5 opponents each year. https://t.co/DRYCkN1YjX — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) May 10, 2019

Texas also announced Friday that it will play Arizona State in Tempe on Sept. 11, 2032, and host the Sun Devils on Sept. 10, 2033. Because of that, Texas has at least one out-of-conference Power Five opponent on its schedule through the 2033 season. In addition to the Gators and Sun Devils, Texas will play LSU (2020), Arkansas (2021), Alabama (2022 and 2023), Michigan (2024 and 2027), Ohio State (2025 and 2026) and Georgia (2028 and 2029). If you're hoping for the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry to be rekindled, there isn't much room left on Texas' future slate to make that happen anytime soon.

Texas also announced a home game with Colorado State on Aug. 31, 2024, and alternating home games against UTSA and UTEP from 2024-2031.